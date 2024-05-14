Skip to Content
News

California to make $3.3 billion available for mental health, substance use treatment centers

By
Published 4:44 PM

By TRÂN NGUYỄN
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the state will make $3.3 billion available by July for counties and private developers to start building more behavior health treatment centers. The funding comes from a ballot measure backed by Newsom and narrowly approved by voters in March. It authorizes the state to borrow $6.4 billion to build more housing and treatment beds to help the state address its homelessness crisis, among other things. Newsom has made homelessness a political priority. California accounts for nearly a third of the homeless population in the United States. The state needs some new 8,000 beds to treat mental health and addiction issues. The new funding will become available in July.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content