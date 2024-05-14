Buffalo dedicates park-like space to victims on second anniversary of racist mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y, (AP) — Buffalo is marking the second anniversary of a racist mass shooting that killed 10 Black people with the dedication of a memorial space honoring the victims. Anchoring the space outside the Tops supermarket targeted in the attack is a sculpture entitled “Unity.” It features purple metal pillars representing each person killed and three gold pillars for those who were wounded. The sculpture is part of the newly constructed 5/14 Tops Honor Space, a small park-like area with benches, pillars and gardens. The Honor space also includes a pear tree seedling gifted to Buffalo through the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s Survivor Tree Seedling Program.

