Anglo American plans to break up its sprawling business as it tries to fend off takeover

LONDON (AP) — Mining giant Anglo American plc plans to break up its sprawling worldwide business — including the DeBeers diamond operation — as it seeks to fend off a takeover and focus on minerals that are expected to boom amid the global shift to green energy. London-based Anglo American said on Tuesday that it would spin off its platinum business, sell a unit that produces coal used in steel production and “explore all options” to separate DeBeers from the parent company.

