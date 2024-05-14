Air Force instructor pilot killed when ejection seat activated on the ground

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says an instructor pilot was killed when the ejection seat activated while the jet was still on the ground at a Texas military base. The instructor pilot was in a T-6A Texan II at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, when the seat activated during ground operations on Monday. The pilot was taken to a hospital and died Tuesday. The pilot’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. In 2022, the T-6 fleet and hundreds of other Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps jets were grounded after inspections revealed a potential defect with one component of the ejection seat’s cartridge actuated devices, or CADs.

