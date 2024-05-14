8-month Fillmore Bridge project begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A bridge maintenance project along Fillmore Street begins today, between Tremont Street and Sinton Road.

Colorado Springs city crews will be adding an asphalt overlay while repairing and waterproofing the bridge.

During this first phase, only one westbound lane will stay closed, but two eastbound lanes will remain open.

Drivers making turns from Steel Drive and Mark Dabling Blvd will only be able to go right.

Drivers are being warned ahead of time to use alternate routes and expect some minor delays.

City workers say the much-need improvements stem from deterioration over the years.

“Fillmore Street carries a lot of traffic east/west through our city. So, if you go underneath the bridge, you might see where there's been concrete that's been falling off the deck and things like that,” Public Works Director, Gayle Sturdivant said.

The entire project will take 8 months to complete, but the first phase of the construction is expected to be finished in July.

The city is working to secure funding to replace the bridge entirely at some point over the next five years.