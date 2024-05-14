8 Los Angeles County beaches remain under a bacterial warning after sewage spill

By Amy Maetzold

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Several beaches remain under a bacterial warning in Los Angeles County after a sewage spill last week.

The warning was only lifted for Dockweiler State Beach and Venice Beach on Monday, May 13.

The warning was issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday, May 9, after about 14,400 gallons of sewage leaked into the Ballona Creek, which leads to the coast near Dockweiler and Venice.

Warnings remain in effect for eight other beaches in the area where waters remain polluted, according to LA County Department of Public Health.

The warning is still issued for the following beaches:

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; the entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

