Major agricultural firm sues California over farmworker unionization law

SAN DIEGO (AP) — One of California’s most influential agricultural companies has filed a lawsuit against the state to stop a contentious law that was meant to make it easier for farmworkers to unionize. Monday’s legal action by the Wonderful Co. comes as it battles the United Farm Workers over a newly formed UFW local at one of its businesses. The $6 billion company makes a host of products recognizable to most grocery store shoppers from Halos mandarins to Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice. It says the 2022 law is unconstitutional. The law replaces voting for a union at polling places and instead allows for employees to organize if half sign an authorization card.

By JULIE WATSON and AMY TAXIN Associated Press

