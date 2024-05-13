Supreme Court denies California’s appeal for immunity for COVID-19 deaths at San Quentin prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Supreme Court has denied an appeal from California corrections officials who sought immunity from lawsuits claiming they acted with deliberate indifference when they caused a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin prison four years ago. The justices on Monday turned down the appeal without comment or dissent. The lawsuit stemmed from the botched transfer of infected inmates from a Southern California prison. The coronavirus then quickly sickened 75% of inmates at San Quentin, leading to the deaths of 28 inmates and a correctional officer. California now faces lawsuits from the relatives of those who died as well as from inmates and staff who were infected but survived.

