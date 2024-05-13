Proposed settlement is first step in securing Colorado River water for 3 Native American tribes

LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — A proposed water rights settlement for three Native American tribes in Arizona has taken a significant step forward with introduction in the Navajo Nation Council. It’s the first of many approvals needed to finalize a deal that’s been decades in the making. The Navajo, San Juan Southern Paiute and Hopi tribes are seeking water from a mix of sources, including the Colorado River. The price tag would top $5 billion, making it the costliest agreement enacted by Congress if it’s approved with no changes. The settlement introduced late Monday also provides some certainty over the Colorado River supply in a state that has been forced to cut back on water use.

