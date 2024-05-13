Polish activists criticize Tusk’s government for tough border policies and migrant pushbacks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Refugee rights activists are criticizing Poland’s pro-European Union government for plans to tighten security at the border with Belarus. They are also unhappy that it’s continuing a policy initiated by the previous populist government of pushing migrants back across the border there. The activists organized an online news conference on Monday after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made his first visit to the border with Belarus since he took office in December. Tusk met Saturday in that eastern region with border guards, soldiers and police. Tusk vowed that Poland would spare no expense to strengthen security. He said that Belarus was escalating a “hybrid war” against the EU and using migrants to put pressure on the border.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.