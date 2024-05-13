OpenAI launches GPTo, improving ChatGPT’s text, visual and audio capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI has introduced a new artificial intelligence model. It says it works faster than previous versions and can reason across text, audio and video in real time. GPTo, short for “omni,” will power the company’s popular ChatGPT chatbot and will be available to users, including those who use the free version, in the coming weeks. The company announced the development during a short live-streamed update Monday. During a demonstration with Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati and other executives, the AI bot chatted in real time, adding emotion to its voice as requested. It helped with a simple math equation and a more complex coding problem on a computer screen.

