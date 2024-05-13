New dog park opens this week in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new dog park will open this week in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The ADA-accessible Antlers Park Dog Park is located at 31 Pikes Peak Ave. and will include two separate play areas — one for small dogs and another for larger dogs — and features a large fence with double gates, synthetic turf, a sitting area, play amenities, and a dog water station.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Office of Accessibility, and Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services designed a space that would be inclusive for all members of the community. With accessible pathways, synthetic turf, and amenities, Antlers Dog Park is ADA-compliant and provides a safe and fun environment for all abilities. The Office of Accessibility also worked with the city Parking Enterprise to create two accessible on-street parking stalls at the entrance to the dog park.

A ribbon-cutting will be held for the new dog par on Thursday, May 16, at 4;30 p.m. The city said the ribbon-cutting celebration is free and open to the public and will include giveaways from Downtown Partnership and Pikes Peak State College (while supplies last). Dogs are encouraged to attend but must remain on leash unless inside the dog park fencing.

For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/AntlersDogPark.