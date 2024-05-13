Mother of three uses early morning routine to become a record-breaking runner and inspiration

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Helen Ryvar took up running in 2020 just before Britain went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic and after being told her ex-husband had died following a mental health battle. Four years later she is a world record holder for consecutive half-marathons and an inspiration to many as she raises money for her favorite charities. Her day-on-day tally of half-marathons is featured in the Guinness World Records book and is approaching 750. Ryvar is a single mother of three who runs her own cleaning business in normal daytime hours and does her runs at 4:15 a.m. before her teenagers wake up. Ryvar says she is “just an ordinary person doing extraordinary things.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.