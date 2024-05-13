Montero drives in 3 runs as the Rockies beat Padres 5-4 and extend winning streak to five games

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elehuris Montero had two hits and three RBIs to lead Colorado to an 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday night and extend the Rockies’ winning streak to five games. Colorado relievers walked the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth innings, but the Padres failed to score in either inning. San Diego drew 11 walks in the game and stranded nine runners in the loss. The Padres generated all their offense on home runs. Jurickson Profar hit a two-run shot and Xander Bogaerts and Jackson Merrill added solo homers.

