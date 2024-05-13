Indonesian police raid drug lab in Bali villa

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have raided what they call a major drug lab hidden in a villa on the resort island of Bali, and arrested four people. A police spokesperson said Monday that the house’s basement contained facilities for manufacturing ecstasy and a hydroponic marijuana farm. Police also arrested four men, including three foreigners, who could face the death penalty under the country’s strict drug laws. Police were tipped off to the lab after raids on a similar facility in the capital, Jakarta, in April, which police said was owned by one of the country’s most wanted drug lords.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.