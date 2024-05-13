Incumbent Baltimore mayor faces familiar rival in Democratic primary

BALTIMORE (AP) — In the Democratic primary for Baltimore mayor, incumbent Brandon Scott is facing off against former mayor Sheila Dixon. Dixon’s tenure was cut short in 2010 after she took a plea deal for misappropriating gift cards meant for poor families. Scott beat Dixon by a narrow margin in 2020. The winner of the primary will be considered the prohibitive favorite in the general election in the heavily Democratic city. Public safety has become a key issue in the campaign. Scott has been the face of Baltimore since the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, but it remains to be seen whether that will help his campaign.

