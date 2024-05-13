Families still looking for missing loved ones after devastating Afghanistan floods killed scores

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Survivors of the devastating floods that struck northern Afghanistan last week are still searching for their missing loved ones and burying their dead. Farmer Abdul Ghani recounted on Monday how he had rushed home from neighboring Kunduz province where he was visiting relatives when he heard about the floods. When he got home, he found out that his wife and three children had perished in the deluge. Two sons survived and another son is still missing. The U.N. food agency estimates that the unusually heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan left more than 300 people dead and thousands of houses destroyed, most of them in northern Baghlan, which bore the brunt of floodings on Friday.

