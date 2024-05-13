Eurovision banned the EU flag from the song contest. The EU is demanding to know why
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive will demand explanations from Eurovision song contest organizers why its flag was banned from the concert hall during the final. In a contest already full of controversy, the European Commission said it plans “a very lively discussion” with the organizers over the ban. Even though the 27-nation EU did not compete as such, many of its member states did, and the star-spangled blue flag is often seen as a unifier for all involved. Organizers were already roiled by the protests linked to the war in Gaza and the controversial disqualification of the Dutch participant over an incident which was never fully explained.