Dr. Cyril Wecht, celebrity pathologist who argued more than 1 shooter killed JFK, dies at 93

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dr. Cyril Wecht has died at age 93 after spending much of his life pressing his view that more than one shooter was involved in President John Kennedy’s 1963 assassination. His death Monday was announced by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. Wecht in 1964 reviewed the Warren Commission’s report on the assassination of Kennedy. He took the controversial position that there was more than one shooter involved. Wecht also was brought in to investigate other high-profile deaths ranging from Elvis Presley to Michael Jackson.

