Chad’s opposition leader challenges the results of the presidential elections

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s opposition leader says he has filed an appeal with the country’s constitutional council to challenge the preliminary results of the May 6 presidential election. Succès Masra in social media posts has shared a copy of a receipt showing that documents have been filed with the council. The election’s preliminary results showed President Mahamat Deby Itno won with just over 61% of the vote. Masra is the prime minister of Chad’s transitional government. He had claimed victory shortly before the announcement and alleged that election results were being manipulated. He hasn’t publicly shared evidence to support his claim.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.