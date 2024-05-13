Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least 6 months an hour before Game 4 against Stars

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was suspended at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league’s player assistance program before Game 4 on Monday night of a second-round series with Dallas. The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the news about an hour before the start of the game with the Stars. It’s the second time this season he’s been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of the program. The 29-year-old Russian forward will miss the rest of the postseason and the first month next season at a minimum. He leads the team with nine playoff goals this season.

