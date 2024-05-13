Attorney says settlement being considered in NCAA antitrust case could withstand future challenges

One of the lead attorneys in a class-action antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA says settlement talks are progressing well. A deadline looms next week for the NCAA and major conferences to agree to a deal that could cost billions in damages and set up a groundbreaking revenue-sharing system with college athletes. Steve Berman, a Seattle-based attorney for the plaintiffs, would not confirm details of the possible agreement but told AP a settlement could create a new framework for paying college athletes that he believes could withstand other antitrust challenges.

