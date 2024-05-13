After nine years of court oversight, Albuquerque Police now in full compliance with reforms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the Albuquerque Police Department is now in full compliance with reforms ordered by the U.S. Department of Justice, paving the way for the end of nine years of court oversight. Monday’s assessment came from an independent monitoring team hired by the city in 2015. The DOJ released findings of its Albuquerque police investigation in 2014, the same year the department came under intense scrutiny for use of force and officer-involved shootings. But over the past nine years, authorities say Albuquerque’s police force made major strides toward achieving compliance with all officers equipped with body-worn cameras, increased crisis intervention training and a new policing reform office.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.