8 watches owned by Formula One great Michael Schumacher are going up for auction

GENEVA (AP) — Eight luxury watches belonging to Formula One great Michael Schumacher are going up for sale at Christie’s. The sale organized by Schumacher’s family features a watch that was given to the German superstar by former Ferrari CEO and motorsports governing body FIA President Jean Todt. It marked the year that Schumacher was the dominant force in F1. Schumacher retired from F1 in 2012. He shares the record for most F1 titles with British driver Lewis Hamilton.

