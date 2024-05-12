What to stream this week: Billie Eilish and Zayn Malik albums, ‘Bridgerton,’ and ‘American Fiction’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include new music from Billie Eilish and Zayn Malik, the Oscar-winning “American Fiction” lands on Prime Video and “Bridgerton” returns to Netflix. Josh Brolin leads “Outer Range,” a Western about neighboring ranchers battling for land, while André Holland plays Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton in the new series “The Big Cigar” for Apple TV+. And 21 years isn’t that much time on a cosmic scale, but for fans of the science fiction epic Homeworld — who have waited since 2003 since the last full-blown installment — it has been an eternity, one that ends with Homeworld 3.