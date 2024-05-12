Mother’s Day Brunch returns to Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College announced the return of its popular Mother's Day Brunch after a several-year hold due to COVID-19.

The Center's Mother's Day Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 12 at 30 West Dale Street. Tickets are $90 for adults and $20 for kids. Tickets are available for purchase online.

"Just as we champion the artistic and cultural values of our diverse community, we also are ecstatic to resume hosting an annual Mother’s Day celebration. We hope everyone keeps the Fine Art Center in mind when choosing where to honor their mother(s) and we promise to offer a loving, memorable environment to commemorate this awesome day. Thank you to all the moms!” Nicole Herden | Executive Director

You can view the entire brunch menu here.

Following the brunch, guests are invited to view the museum at the Fine Arts Center. For those interested in theatre, Colorado College students are performing, "Rent." The show starts at 2:30 p.m. Standard seating for the show starts at $26, and you can purchase your advanced tickets online.