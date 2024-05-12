More rain for your Sunday afternoon

A slow moving storm system will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the Central Front Range early this afternoon. This storm will also bring a round of wet snow to the Central Mountains during the early morning hours with most of the snow falling at or above 10,000 feet.

If you're looking for something fun to do for Mom today, you may just want to take her out to dinner, or even better, make breakfast or lunch for her at home. Although skies will be partly sunny early, we expect these showers to develop around 1:00 p.m. and a cool northerly breezy may make the late afternoon a bit chilly. High temperatures will reach the low 60s, but then cool down later on as that rain moves in.

Tomorrow will be drier with highs in the low 70s, but there's always a chance for a late day shower near the foothills.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have the wettest weather with showers and thunderstorms all across the Eastern Plains, but this weekend looks warmer and drier with high temperatures in the upper 70s by Friday.