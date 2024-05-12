Louisiana jury convicts 1 ex-officer and acquits another in 2022 shooting death

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has convicted one former law enforcement officer and acquitted another in the 2022 shooting death of a man who was sitting in an SUV. Issac Hughes was convicted. Johnathan Louis was acquitted. They were Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies when 34-year-old Daniel Vallee was killed in the New Orleans suburb of Marrero. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says Vallee was in a vehicle outside a suspected drug house and refused to get out when instructed by the deputies. Hughes faces up to five years in prison after jurors convicted him of negligent homicide.

