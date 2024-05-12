Jerry Rice’s son, Chargers rookie Brenden Rice, feels as if he has plenty to prove

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brenden Rice already had plenty to prove as the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Not being selected until the 225th pick in the NFL draft added more fuel to the fire. Many thought Rice would be a middle-round pick. He didn’t go until the seventh round, when the Los Angeles Chargers selected the Southern California wide receiver. Instead of wallowing in what he described as a frustrating draft process, Rice is trying to look ahead. With the Chargers rebuilding at wide receiver, he will have plenty of opportunities to show he deserves a spot on the roster.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.