Emergency services are responding to an Australian airport where plane has mechanical issues

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Emergency services have been called to Newcastle Airport north of Sydney following “reports of an aircraft with mechanical issues.” A police statement said no further details were known at this stage. Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported a light plane was burning off fuel before making an emergency landing after its landing gear failed. ABC reported witnesses said ambulance crews rushed to the scene Monday. A New South Wales Ambulance official said ambulances were at the scene.

