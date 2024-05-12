Canadian police announce the arrest of a fourth Indian suspect in the killing of a Sikh activist

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A fourth Indian national living in Canada has been charged in the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader last June that became the center of a diplomatic spat with India. British Columbia’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team say that 22-year-old Amandeep Singh was already in the custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges. Earlier this month, police arrested three Indian nationals in Edmonton and charged them with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He was gunned down in the parking lot of the Surrey, British Columbia, Sikh temple where he was president.

