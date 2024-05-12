Blach’s solid outing, Tovar’s homer lift Rockies past Rangers 3-1 to complete series sweep

DENVER (AP) — Converted reliever Ty Blach pitched five solid innings in his second start this season, Ezequiel Tovar homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep of the defending World Series champions. It was the first time the Rangers have been swept this season. The sweep by the Rockies, who have won a season high four in a row, was their first since May 2-4, 2023, against Milwaukee.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.