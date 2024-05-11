Seguin, Stankoven score two goals each to power Stars’ 4-1 win over Avalanche for 2-1 series lead
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored the tie-breaking goal in the second period and added an empty-netter in the third and Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made it all hold up, powering the Stars to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche for a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference second-round series. Logan Stankoven also scored twice and Oettinger finished with 29 saves for Dallas. Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev had 19 saves.