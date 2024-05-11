Poland’s prime minister vows to strengthen security at EU border with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has visited the country’s border with Belarus and stressed that Poland will do more to strengthen security along its entire eastern frontier. It is also the European Union’s external border with the autocratic state, and Tusk said he believed the bloc would also be interested in investing in Poland’s border security. Tusk accused Belarus, Russia’s ally, of waging a hybrid war against the West by encouraging migrants to try to cross into the EU, and said Poland would spare no expense on its border security. He said the number of attempted illegal crossings was rising.

