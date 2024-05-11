Pirates rookie Paul Skenes hits triple digits routinely, strikes out 7 in big league debut vs. Cubs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes made an impressive big league debut, striking out seven in four-plus innings against the Chicago Cubs. The 21-year-old Skenes allowed three runs while throwing 84 pitches, 17 of which reached at least 100 mph. A near-sellout crowd made its way into PNC Park to watch Skenes, who was the top overall pick in the 2023 draft and the top-ranked pitching prospect in baseball. Skenes’ more-famous girlfriend, LSU gymnast and social media influencer Livvy Dunne, was there, too. Skenes is in the majors to stay after needing just seven starts to dominate opponents in Triple-A.

