Pacers, Nuggets looking to even conference semifinals following key Game 3 victories

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets managed to fight their way back into the NBA’s conference semifinals with key Game 3 victories Friday night. Now comes the harder part — getting even. Both teams enter Sunday’s Game 4 contests trying to square their respective playoff series at 2-2 — albeit in different ways. Indiana hosts the battered New York Knicks, trying to keep its perfect postseason home record intact. The defending champion Nuggets, meanwhile, play at Minnesota in a series in which the road team has won of the first three games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.