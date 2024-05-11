Skip to Content
Mom’s Day Out: free gifts in downtown Colorado Springs

Published 12:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In light of Mother's Day, Downtown Partnership is giving away free flowers and tote bags.

Today from 11a.m. - 1p.m., the public is invited to stop by the table that's set up at 112 N. Tejon Street.

In addition to free flowers and tote bags, the first 150 people to visit the table will get a 'Mom’s Day Out passport', which can be used to claim free gifts at nearby businesses.

Local musician Joe Johnson will also be performing live outside of Bell Brothers Brewing.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

