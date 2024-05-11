Jill Biden tells Arizona college graduates to tune out people who tell them what they ‘can’t’ do

First lady Jill Biden is telling graduates of an Arizona community college to tune out the people who tell them what they can’t do. Biden is delivering the commencement address Saturday at Mesa Community College. The first lady is sharing how her high school guidance counselor told her she wasn’t college material and shouldn’t waste her time going. She says she didn’t listen and got her college degree. Then she got three more, including two master’s degrees and, at age 55, a doctorate. Biden has taught English and writing at a D.C.-area community college since 2009.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.