Duchess of Sussex, called ‘Ifeoma’ in Nigeria, speaks with women about her Nigerian roots

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says it’s been “humbling” to find out through a genealogy test that she is partly Nigerian. She was speaking at a meeting with Nigerian female industry leaders at an event on Saturday, her second day in the West African nation where she is visiting with Harry, her husband. They are in the country to also promote mental health for soldiers and young girls. At the event co-hosted by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Nigerian economist and head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Meghan joined female industry leaders to discuss the importance of mentorship for young women and the career challenges women face.

