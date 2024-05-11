Dozens of bullets shot into family home: “This is just my cry for help,” mother says



KOVR

By Madisen Keavy

Click here for updates on this story

NATOMAS, California (KOVR) — A family with two young children doesn’t feel safe in their own home after a drive-by shooting and an onslaught of bullets shot directly into their home.

Sacramento police are investigating the shooting off of Greg Thatch Circle, near Magnolia Park in Natomas, around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. No one was injured, but the homeowner told CBS13 they are living in fear the shooter may return.

“We just heard this ‘boom’, ‘boom’, ‘boom’, ‘boom’, and just woke up,” said the Natomas mother of two children, who were sleeping inside the home during the shooting.

She spoke to CBS13 anonymously, without sharing her face or name, in order to share the security camera video of the car involved and call on the public for help to identify the suspects in the video.

“I’m hoping that the community will come forward with any information that they have. I want the Sacramento police to look into this matter as an urgent matter.” said the homeowner.

She and her husband, at first, so startled by the sound, believed the gunshots were fireworks. It wasn’t the case. Video recorded at least 30 gunshots in eight seconds shot out of the window of a black vehicle. The car slows in front of the family home, shoots off the rounds, and then drives away.

The homeowner’s car was riddled with bullets, glass shattered, and the car alarm was going off. Neighbors shared security video that filmed the car pulling up to the house as well as the audio from the shooting. Sacramento police confirmed when they arrived at the home they found evidence of a shooting and there were no injuries.

Now, the homeowner and mother of two, said their family doesn’t feel in their own home. She has taken the call for help into her own hands, sharing the video and her story, in the hopes that someone from the community has information that may lead to an arrest.

“This is just my cry for help before something worse happens.” the homeowner told CBS13.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP(4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,00. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.