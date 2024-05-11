Connecticut Democrats unanimously nominate U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy for a third term
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Democrats have unanimously endorsed U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy for a third term. They praised the state’s junior senator for his work on gun reform and foreign policy during Saturday’s state convention, held at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort. With 1,425 delegates on hand, Murphy and other top state Democrats used the event to inspire support for the reelection of President Joe Biden in November and to keep Connecticut politically blue. Murphy pledged to keep pushing for a universal background check law on guns and a ban on assault weapons. His challenger will be nominated on Monday at the Republican state convention.