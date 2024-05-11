Bo Nix gives Sean Payton fresh fodder for praise with array of impressive passes at Broncos minicamp
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix was the sixth quarterback selected in last month’s NFL draft but the first to sign his rookie contract. After inking a four-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $18.61 million, Nix participated in the Denver Broncos’ three-day rookie minicamp. Coach Sean Payton selected the former Oregon QB with the 12th overall pick in the draft. On Saturday he praised his performance at practice and compared him to an unflappable golfer who remains cool, calm and collected. Nix found that reference funny. He said he wishes he was as even-tempered on the links as he is on the gridiron.