Video allegedly shows N.J. fire chief vandalize rare Nissan sports car. Here’s why, according to its owner

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WCBS) — A New Jersey fire chief who allegedly dumped a bucket of rocks, mud and gravel onto a man’s rare sports car has been criminally charged.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Joshua Scolnick damaging the 1995 Nissan Nismo 270R when it was parked next to the firehouse in Piscataway where he works.

Mark Bahna, the car’s owner, alleges Scolnick was upset about rainwater from his sump pump seeping over to the Arbor Hose Company #1 next-door on West 7th Street.

Bahna said the car was parked on his property between his building and the volunteer firehouse. His attorney said they are exploring all legal options.

“We’ve reached out in writing to the parties involved. At this point we’re waiting for a response,” said attorney Mark Speed.

Bahna, who collects and sells Japanese sports cars, said his car was scratched and dented. He said it’s priceless, and may be one of just two ’95 Nismo 270R’s currently in the U.S.

“Nissan, back in 1995, only produced 30 of these cars. And I have car number five,” he said. “You know, that’s just been my passion since I was a kid, growing up with ‘Fast and the Furious.'”

CBS New York called and went to the firehouse where Scolnick works, but did not get any responses. Piscataway Fire District No. 3, which oversees the firehouse, did not respond to messages.

Police said Scolnick was charged with 3rd degree criminal mischief and released on a summons complaint.

