The United States is expected to announce a new $400 million package of weapons for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials says the Biden administration is expected to announce a new $400 million package of military aid for Ukraine. The aid comes as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the northeast Kharkiv region. This is the third tranche of aid for Ukraine since Congress passed supplemental funding in late April after months of gridlock. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned Thursday that his country was facing “a really difficult situation” in the east. But he said a new supply of U.S. weapons was coming and Ukraine “will be able to stop” the Russians.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.