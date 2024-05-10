Texas Southern University to Celebrate Over 1,000 Graduates in Spring Commencement Ceremony

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

May 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texas Southern University (TSU) is proud to announce its Spring Commencement ceremony set for Saturday, May 11, 2024. The event will honor the achievements of more than 1,000 students who have navigated the complexities of their academic journeys amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the TSU Health & Physical Education Arena, located at 3000 Wheeler Ave, Houston, TX 77004.

A Milestone Achievement

This year’s commencement is particularly significant as it celebrates a resilient cohort of 1021 graduates who started their higher education during the peak of global health challenges. The graduates comprise 628 undergraduates, 179 master’s candidates, 56 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees, and 158 Juris Doctor degrees from the prestigious Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Distinguished Commencement Speaker

The ceremony will be graced by Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a dedicated advocate and representative of Texas’ 30th congressional district. An attorney by profession, Rep. Crockett has been a dynamic force in politics since her election in 2023, representing South and central Dallas County, including Dallas Love Field Airport and parts of Tarrant County.

Celebrating Academic Excellence

Interim President Mary Evans Sias, along with the TSU Board of Regents, will join in celebrating the graduates and their families during this momentous event. “This commencement not only marks an academic achievement but also the incredible perseverance and resilience these students have demonstrated throughout their educational journey,” said President Sias.

Event Details and Livestream Information

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to the Health & Physical Education Arena to secure seating. For those unable to attend in person, TSU offers a livestream of the ceremony, ensuring that no one misses the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment in the graduates’ lives. Livestreaming can be accessed at [TSU’s Commencement Live Stream](tsu.edu/commencement/stream-live.html).

For additional information about the commencement, including guest information and other logistical details, please visit [TSU’s Commencement Information Page](tsu.edu/commencement).

Join in the Celebration

Texas Southern University invites all students, families, alumni, and members of the community to join in this celebration of academic achievement and resilience. This commencement not only symbolizes the culmination of years of hard work and dedication but also embodies the spirit of overcoming adversity that defines the TSU community.

For further updates, keep an eye on TSU’s official channels and the commencement webpage. Join us in honoring the Class of 2024 as they step into the next chapter of their lives equipped with knowledge, experience, and the true Tiger spirit.

For more info, visit TSU.edu

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.