Tesla’s Autopilot caused a fiery crash into a tree, killing a Colorado man, lawsuit says

DENVER (AP) — The widow of a man who died after his Tesla veered off the road while he was using its partially automated driving system is suing the carmaker. The lawsuit filed earlier this month alleges that the Autopilot system prevented Hans Von Ohain from being able to steer his Model 3 Tesla back onto a Colorado road in 2022. He died after the car hit a tree and burst into flames. Investigators say he was intoxicated at the time. The suit claims that the company’s marketing of the technology is dangerously misleading. Tesla did not respond to an email request for comment Friday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.