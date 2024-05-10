State trooper who arrested LGBTQ+ leaders in Philadelphia no longer works for state police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The state trooper who arrested two LGBTQ+ leaders after a contentious traffic stop in Philadelphia no longer works for the Pennsylvania State police. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Adam Reed says Friday the trooper isn’t working for the agency any longer. He hasn’t been named. It remains unclear if he was fired and when he left the job. In March, Celena Morrison and husband Darius McLean were arrested on an elevated highway in the city. Morrison recorded part of the interaction. She heads the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs and McLean runs an LGBTQ+ community center in the city.

