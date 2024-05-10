Seattle man is suspected of fatally shooting 9-month-old son and is held on $5 million bail

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his 9-month-old son. The Seattle Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Magnolia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Police say a woman told officers her baby had been shot, and firefighters pronounced the boy dead at the scene. The Seattle Times reports that the father was arrested later and as was being held on $5 million bail as of Friday. According to a probable cause affidavit, the man told police he had used the drug phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP or angel dust, that day.

