Romanian court extends judicial measures against online influencer awaiting human trafficking trial

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital has extended geographical restrictions against online influencer Andrew Tate. He’s awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal extended by 60 days the restrictions stipulating that Tate, 37, may not leave the country. Tate had requested that he be able to leave Romania provided he stayed within Europe’s ID-check-free Schengen zone, which Romania partially joined in March. One of Tate’s lawyers says they will appeal the decision.

BY STEPHEN McGRATH and NICOLAE DUMITRACHE Associated Press

