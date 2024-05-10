Rangers aim for sweep of Hurricanes in 2nd round of NHL playoffs
By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The New York Rangers have carried the form that made them the NHL’s best regular-season team straight into the postseason. That has them within a win of becoming the first team into the conference finals. The Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Saturday night’s Game 4. The Presidents’ Trophy winner is on the verge of sweeping past the team that finished third in the NHL standings. They’re also the first team in 16 years to start a postseason at 7-0. Saturday’s schedule also includes Dallas visiting Colorado in a series tied at 1-1.